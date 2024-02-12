MSU to host remembrance gathering 1 year after campus shooting tragedy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State University community is gathering Tuesday evening in remembrance of the campus shooting one year later.

Most classes will be canceled that day, but MSU will remain open for support.

On Feb. 13, 2023, three students were killed and five others were injured after a shooter opened fire on campus.

Family photos Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

The university has events planned to provide a space for people to come together and honor the Spartans lost and those impacted by the tragedy.

The Remembrance Gathering is happening at Lot 62, north of Spartan Stadium from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. During the event, people can participate in a shared community art creation, speak with others and provide feedback for a planned memorial.

A short program starts around 8:10 p.m. It includes a prerecorded reflective message, “MSU Shadows” being played and moments of silence. There will also be a ringing of the Beaumont Tower bells. A livestream of the program starts around 8 p.m.

Program details are listed below:



7:30 p.m.: Gathering begins

8 p.m.: Luminary lighting

8:12 p.m.: Prerecorded message from Emily Hoyumpa, president of the Associated Students of Michigan State University

8:15 p.m.: Beaumont Tower plays MSU Shadows

8:17 p.m.: Moment of silence

8:18 p.m.: Beaumont Tower tolls twice in honor of Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner

8:19 p.m.: Musical interlude

8:22 p.m.: Beaumont Tower plays MSU Shadows

8:25 p.m.: Beaumont Tower tolls in honor of Brian Fraser

8:26 p.m.: Prerecorded message

9:30 p.m.: Gathering concludes

Berkey Hall and the MSU Union will be lit up green, honoring the lives lost.

Anyone is welcome to attend the gathering and registration is not needed. People can come and go at any time.

PARKING INFORMATION



Starting Monday at 6 a.m., Lot 62 will be closed to the public for event setup. The lot will reopen Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., free public parking opens at Lot 79, south of Spartan Stadium. Accessible parking with a valid permit starts at 5 p.m. at Lot 124, directly east of Lot 62.

Certain roads will be closed Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.:



Red Cedar Road at Shaw Road

Chestnut Road at Shaw Road

Demonstration Hall Road at Kalamazoo Street

MSU has a Campus Support Resources page for anyone looking for mental, financial or academic support.

Related: MSU Tragedy coverage