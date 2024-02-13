Non-Violence Project Foundation reaches out to students on MSU shooting anniversary

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A year ago, today we were on this campus. The horror of that day still resonates with students. many of whom do not want to speak about it publicly or especially to the media.

Manney Oliver, a dad who lost his child during the Parkland High School shooting, will be here on MSU’s campus this week to help with events organized by students. Michigan State University Professor Scott Boehm and the Non-Violence Project Foundation are teaming up this week to reach out to the students.

Manney Oliver created a bus with the symbol of a knotted gun for branding for the non-profit. It will be on display here on campus this week.

Professor Boehm is currently working on “Our Knotted Gun Documentary,” it will include gut-wrenching but honest round table discussions with students about the MSU shooting and how to move forward.

This all came about after Professor Boehm’s colleague who works doors down from his office was in the classroom when the shooter opened fire killing three students and injuring others.

A sculpture of the knotted gun sits in the United Nations. It was created after the death of John Lennon. Now the Non-Violence Project Foundation is using that symbol to stop violence around the globe, in New York and now Michigan.