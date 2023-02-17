Vigils, visitations, funerals scheduled for the 3 students killed on MSU campus Monday

(WXYZ) — The impact of Monday’s tragedy is reaching far and wide. Several vigils have happened locally including two last night and people who didn’t even know these victims are feeling impacted. For those who did know them, the pain is unimaginable.

During a vigil Thursday night, mourners took a 3-minute period of reflection. The 3 minutes represented the three lives taken Monday night in a mass shooting.

"The best thing you can do is not feel guilty about your own pain but instead reach out for help if you need it," one mourner said.

"Lives were taken too soon," another one adds.

Locals gathered in honor of the three victims at Oakland University, Wayne State, and at the alma mater of Alex Verner, Clawson High School.

Alex's visitation is happening today in Clawson. Her funeral is tomorrow. Brian Fraser, who is from Grosse Point Park, will be laid to rest Saturday in his home town. His visitation is being held today.

The funeral for Arielle Diamond Anderson is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21 at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. The visitation for her will be held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Q A Cantrell Funeral Home.

For more information on the victims or their funeral arrangements, click here.