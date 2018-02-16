MSU Trustees chair says panel humbled by no-confidence vote

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The chairman of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees says the panel is humbled by a no-confidence vote by the Faculty Senate in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The board met Friday for the first time publicly since the Faculty Senate voted 61-4 Tuesday to express no confidence. Board Chair Brian Breslin said he believes the faculty's trust and confidence can be restored.

Members of the faculty have been outraged with the board's handling of the Nassar scandal and the recent hiring of former Michigan Gov. John Engler as interim president.

The Lansing State Journal reports close to a dozen protesters held signs and at time interrupted the board during the meeting lasting more than two hours..