Much needed rain arrives

Mike Taylor
Storm Track
Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 20:05:42-04

Finally! Metro Detroit is getting the rain it needs after weeks of abnormally dry conditions. The US Drought Monitor has highlighted several areas of Michigan where some locations are even dealing with a moderate drought.

US Drought Monitor

An Active Week Ahead

Storm Track

There will be a few storm systems to track over the next week. It's pretty early to pin down the timing right now but it appears Wednesday and next weekend will have some active weather to deal with. The Storms Prediction Center already has portions of the Great Lakes outlooked for severe storms and we're days away. Stay up to date as we get closer since some of these storms could cause damage.

-Mike Taylor

