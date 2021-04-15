Mudgie's Deli, Great Lakes Coffee to have shops inside new Meijer Rivertown Market in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Meijer's new Rivertown Market coming to Detroit later this year will be led by a native Detroiter. The grocer announced Monday that Marcus Reliford will lead the market, which will be in Detroit's East Jefferson Corridor.

The market will also feature a second location for popular Detroit eatery Mudgie's Deli, and have a Great Lakes Coffee coffee shop.

Reliford, who joined Meijer in September 2020, has 15 years experience under his belt in Georgia and Michigan.

“I grew up on the west side of Detroit as a kid, and came back recently to help give back and contribute to my community and city,” Reliford said in a release. “This is our first store in downtown Detroit. There’s no one who wanted this job more than me. It feels good to be home.”

The 42,000 square-foot market, along Jefferson Ave. about a mile east of downtown Detroit, will feature fresh food, artisan groceries, and local products on the shelves. More than 1,000 companies from the area have submitted to have their products on the new store's shelves.

It will also feature:

A variety of local, artisan products, including Pietrzyk Pierogi, Ma Cohens and Cyntsational Popcorn.

Flower shop, featuring local Avanti Greeting Cards

Expansive 4,700-square-foot produce department complete with a 52-foot wet wall

Fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings

An expansive alcohol assortment, featuring a 24-foot wide by 14-foot tall liquor wall with rolling ladder

Basic cleaning items and health and beauty care products from local, black women-owned businesses

23-foot ceilings with open air elements and a pedestrian-friendly design, featuring three garage-style doors with outdoor fresh produce and floral area

The market is expected to open later this year.

