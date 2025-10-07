Multi-city police chase ends after home invasion, resident threatened with knife

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive police pursuit that wound through multiple cities Monday afternoon and put several schools in lockdown ended in Harrison Township when a 52-year-old suspect attempted to break into multiple homes and threatened a resident with a knife.

The chase concluded around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Corto and Reimold streets, just off I-94, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit took an unexpected turn when it cut through the St. Clair Shores Golf Club, startling golfers on the course.

"And we see this guy just flying down the middle of the fairway," said Mike, who was golfing with his wife when the chase interrupted their game. "It was a scary situation for sure."

Video shows police chase through St. Clair Shores Golf Club

After the chase ended, the suspect attempted to break into several homes in the Harrison Township neighborhood. Amy Casaceli was working from home when she heard the commotion.

"I was working from home. I was on a conference call with my boss and I heard the front door being jerked around violently," Casaceli said.

While the suspect failed to enter Casaceli's home, he successfully broke into her neighbor Bruce Seguin's house.

"I was just sitting at my kitchen table working on my computer sending out some race plans for my runners and all of a sudden, my back door flew open," Seguin said.

The suspect demanded keys to Seguin's car and pulled out a knife when confronted.

"He was coming at me and I kind of got behind him and then just grabbed him from behind and pinned his arms against him and saw the utensils in his left hand," Seguin said.

Seguin described the encounter as surreal.

"I didn't, for a minute I thought did I know this guy, did someone send this guy after me or something," Seguin said.

Residents described the area as typically safe and quiet, but said the incident has shaken their sense of security.

The 52-year-old man was taken into custody.

"I commend the diligent efforts of our Deputies, Dispatchers, St. Clair Shores Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, and all surrounding jurisdictions. Thanks to the coordinated efforts during the pursuit, deputies successfully apprehended a dangerous individual, removing a serious threat from our communities,“ Macomb County Sheriff Wickersham said in a statement.

The case remains under investigation by MCSO. It's unclear how the chase initially started.

