Multi-use path on Gordie Howe bridge will have updated hours for the winter season

The multi-use path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is updating its hours for the winter season after a successful opening this summer.

According to officials, more than 48,000 people have traveled across the bridge by bike or foot since it opened.

Watch below: Bikers & walkers prepare for opening of Gordie Howe bridge path

Bikers & walkers prepare for their first trek over the Gordie Howe Bridge

Starting Nov. 9, the multi-use path will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch below: Walkers and cyclists enjoy the opening of the pedestrian pathway on the Gordie Howe Bridge

Walkers and cyclists enjoy the opening of the pedestrian pathway on the Gordie Howe Bridge

The seasonal hours will remain in effect through March 31, 2027.

Officials said weather and path conditions will continue to be monitored during the winter season.