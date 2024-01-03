Multi-year construction project begins on Dingell Drive tunnels at Detroit Metro Airport

Travelers heading to Detroit Metro Airport should prepare for some extra drive time due to construction that will kick off this month on roadway tunnels on Dingell Drive.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, the multi-year construction project will begin this month on Dingell Drive from the Evans Terminal to the Eureka Road exit and entrance ramps near the McNamara Terminal.

Officials say construction will continue year-round until it's expected to finish in 2027.

Travelers are encouraged to give themselves additional time to reach their gate, and they may experience delays while driving on the DTW campus.

Access to parking decks, lots and the Westin hotel will not be impacted, according to the WCCA.

Starting Jan. 8, northbound and southbound traffic on Dingell Drive will be reduced to two lanes in each direction through Feb. 29, 2024.

After, from March 2024-mid-2025, northbound traffic on Dingell Drive will be reduced to one lane. All traffic will be shifted to the southbound side of the road and tunnels.

The first project will include various improvements to the roadway surface, lighting, ventilation, fire protection, communications systems, structural repairs and stormwater collection improvements in the tunnels.

The second project is in the planning stages and will address the rehabilitation of exterior drainage and waterproofing systems of the south and north tunnels.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to improve the safety of our infrastructure critical to operations at DTW,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “We are committed to limiting the impact on our customers by working year-round to complete construction as quickly as possible.”

The tunnels were initially constructed in the late 1990s and early 2000s and support the airfield runway and taxiway pavement to allow access to the McNamara Terminal.