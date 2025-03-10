Multiple arrests made in hyperbaric chamber explosion that killed 5-year-old boy

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple people were arrested in connection to an explosion of a hyperbaric chamber that killed a 5-year-old boy who was inside it.

The explosion happened on Jan. 31, when Thomas Cooper, 5, was receiving hyperbaric oxygen treatment at The Oxford Center in Troy.

Four people were arrested on Monday, Troy police said. It's unclear at this time what exactly led up to the arrests.

The names of the people arrested have not yet been released, however, officials said they are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Troy police said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is handling the case.

The Oxford Center released the following statement about the charges:

After cooperating with multiple investigations starting immediately after the tragic accident in January, we are disappointed to see charges filed.



The timing of these charges is surprising, as the typical protocol after a fire-related accident has not yet been completed. There are still outstanding questions about how this occurred. Yet, the Attorney General’s office proceeded to pursue charges without those answers.



Our highest priority every day is the safety and wellbeing of the children and families we serve, which continues during this process.

Thomas’s family is being represented by Fieger Law.

James Harrington, managing partner at Fieger Law, told us in February that Thomas had received 35 treatments and the explosion happened during his 36th treatment.

Previous coverage: Attorney for family of 5-year-old boy killed in hyperbaric chamber speaks out

Attorney for family of 5-year-old boy killed in hyperbaric chamber speaks out

"Under no circumstances should anything like this ever happen — ever," Harrington previously told us. "When we met with the family, it was one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever seen."

Thomas’s mother was also reportedly in the room and sustained some injuries to her arms.



Previous coverage: 5-year-old boy killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion loved running, swimming; GoFundMe set up for family

5-year-old boy killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion loved running, swimming; GoFundMe set up for family

Officials say the chamber contains 100% oxygen, which is five times the amount of oxygen in a normal room, and can be “extremely combustible.”

According to The Oxford Center website, the therapy is a "specialized form of medical treatment administered by delivering 100% pure oxygen to the body through increased atmospheric pressure greater than 1.3 ATA in an enclosed hard chamber."

According to a GoFundMe page, Thomas loved life, running, and swimming, and he liked to draw and figure out how things worked. Thomas leaves behind his mom, dad, and younger brother.

