Multiple families displaced after large fire at Washington Township apartment complex

(WXYZ) — Chopper 7 was over the scene of a large fire at an apartment complex in Washington Township on Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a complex near 27 Mile and Van Dyke and showed flames shooting through the roof of several units in one of the buildings.

See chopper video below

Chopper Video shows crews fighting massive fire at apartment in Washington Township

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, they assisted on the call on Stony Drive. The fire investigation unit is on scene investigating. They said there were no injuries reported.

Washington Township Supervisor Sebastian Previti said on Facebook that eight units and multiple families were impacted by the fire. The township is also organizing donations for those who were impacted.

"We are collecting non-perishable food, clothing, blankets, toys, pet food, gift cards, and other necessities at Washington Township Hall, located at 57900 Van Dyke, Washington, MI. Large bins have been placed in the Supervisor’s Office for drop-off donations," Previti said on Facebook.