Multiple houses, police cars hit by gunfire after barricaded gunman opens fire in Farmington Hills

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the suspect who barricaded himself and opened fire in a Farmington Hills neighborhood has been taken into custody after being shot.

According to police, Farmington Hills police responded to a home in the area of Middlebelt and 12 Mile on a report of a domestic violence assault in progress.

Deputies say the female victim fled the house, and as police tried to make contact and intervene with the suspect, he pulled out a rifle and opened fire.

Officers took over and requested backup, and numerous agencies responded.

Police also learned there were two children inside the home – the victim's children – and he was trying to break into the room where they had barricaded themselves.

The kids, who are ages 16 and 6, were able to flee the home, and then the suspect opened the front door and began to fire.

We're told that the suspect also held one of the kids hostage briefly before they were able to flee the home.

Police say multiple homes across Middlebelt were struck by gunfire, as well the neighbor home in his neighborhood. Multiple police cars were also hit by gunfire.

Police say a SWAT sniper was able to shoot the suspect and bring him down. Aid was rendered and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.