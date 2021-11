CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clinton Township police say multiple people were injured in an accident near Partridge Creek.

Fourteen people were inside the white van that was T-boned while crossing the road in the area of eastbound Hall Road and Romeo Plank.

The van is connected to an assisted living facility. The extent of the injuries hasn't been released.

Police are expected to release more information on the incident at a later date.