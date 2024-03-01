Multiple injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Canton Walmart

(WXYZ) — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart on Friday afternoon, according to Canton Public Safety.

Officials say first responders are currently on the scene of the crash that happened at the Walmart location at 39500 Ford Road.

According to police, they first received calls that a vehicle had crashed through the building around 1:30 p.m.

Those who were injured have been transported, according to officials.

