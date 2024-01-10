Multiple NB Southfield Freeway lanes are closed following crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says multiple lanes on the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) at 8 Mile in Detroit have closed due to a crash.
The left shoulder, left and center lanes are closed. The right lane remains open to vehicle traffic.
UPDATE:— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 10, 2024
Crash on NB M-39
Location: NB M-39 at 8 Mile
Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Center Lane
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: Only Right Lane Open