Multiple people dead after crash that closes portion of southbound I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple people are dead after a crash that closed a portion of I-75 in Detroit on Sunday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

Authorities say thatthe crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Mack Avenue.

Police say when they got to the scene, they confirmed that "there were fatalities involved."

The freeway has been closed since shortly after the crash to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit will update this story as more information becomes available.