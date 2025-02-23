Watch Now
News

Actions

Multiple people dead after crash that closes portion of southbound I-75 in Detroit

MSP cruiser
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
MSP cruiser
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple people are dead after a crash that closed a portion of I-75 in Detroit on Sunday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

Authorities say thatthe crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Mack Avenue.

Police say when they got to the scene, they confirmed that "there were fatalities involved."

The freeway has been closed since shortly after the crash to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!