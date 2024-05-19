Multiple people injured after propane tank explodes in Downtown Rochester; police say cause is accidental

(WXYZ) — Multiple people were injured after an propane tank exploded in Downtown Rochester, fire department officials confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

We're told the explosion happened around 8:45 and video shows multiple fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

See surveillance video from across the street below

Surveillance video shows fire outside of Rochester restaurant before explosion

Rochester police said the propane tank was outside of a business when it exploded. Police and fire responded and treated three patients for serious injuries and several others for minor injuries.

Police say the cause is believed to be accidental, and that Main Street will be closed from Fourth to University for several hours until the area is safe for travel.

See video from the scene below

Rochester explosion

Witnesses on scene said that a heat lamp outside one of the restaurants in Downtown Rochester tipped over and was on fire before the explosion happened.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for updates to this breaking story.