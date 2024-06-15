ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple people have been injured after an incident involving an active shooter at a splash pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday evening.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 footage of scene after multiple people injured in shooting at Rochester Hills splash pad police say

Rochester Police said via Facebook just after 6 p.m. Saturday that there was an active shooter situation at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, located at 1585 E. Auburn in Rochester Hills.

Rochester officials say that officers of the Rochester Hills Sub Station of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are on scene now, and are in charge of the crime scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information when it becomes readily available.