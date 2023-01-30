Multiple police agencies search for 3 men who went missing after canceled Detroit performance

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say multiple Michigan agencies across jurisdictions are involved in the search for three men, believed to be associates, who were reported missing after a Detroit performance they were heading to was canceled on January 21.

The missing men are reported as Montoya Givens, 31; Armani Kelly, 28; and Dante Wicker, 31.

Detroit Police Department Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, Montoya Givens reported missing

“It’s very extraordinary circumstances,” said Michael McGinnis, Commander of Major Crimes with the Detroit Police Department.

Police say they are working to figure out if they actually made it to the club that day where they were supposed to perform near 7 Mile and Gratiot before the cancellation.

The vehicle they were believed to be driving was recovered in Warren on January 23, officials say.

Commander McGinnis said that all three of their phone records stop having activity the evening of the 21st or early morning hours of the 22nd.

“The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us,” he said.

Investigators are now trying to work backwards to figure what happened to them.

