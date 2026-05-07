Multiple prescribed burns planned for Sleeping Bear Dunes this spring

(WXYZ) — Officials with the National Park Service said that there will be multiple prescribed burns at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore this month.

According to the NSP, there will be two prescribed fires before May 31. The dates have not been announced.

A prescribed fire, also known as a planned burn, is used as a tool to restore forest habitats and also reduce the threat of wildland fire.

The Michigan DNR said earlier this week that fire danger is elevated, especially in the northern Lower Peninsula.

According to the park service, the fires will be in the Platte Plains area of the National Lakeshore. The fires will be on 1,184 acres.

"One burn unit includes and surrounds the Lasso Loop of the Platte Plains Trail. The second burn unit falls between Peterson and Lasso Roads," the NPS said.

Officials will post updates on the burn activiates on the park's website and social media pages.