Multiple rifles stolen after break-in at Oxford gun store, 2 recovered

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 16:27:10-04

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering incident where multiple rifles were stolen from a gun store in Oxford early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say an intrusion alarm went off at around 12:40 a.m. at Acme Shooting Goods on S. Lapeer Road near W. Drahner Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a hole in the wall of the building. They then discovered that multiple rifles had been stolen.

A box truck that was unoccupied was found in a parking lot. Two rifles were found inside the truck. It's unclear how many rifles were stolen.

Suspect information was unknown Wednesday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

