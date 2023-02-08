Multiple vehicles get flat tires on I-696 after hitting chunks of concrete 

(WXYZ) — Multiple vehicles got flat tires on I-696 eastbound near Orchard Lake this morning after hitting chunks of concrete.

MDOT says they started getting notified around 5:45 a.m. that drivers were getting flat tires in the left two lanes.

We’re told a joint in the highway started to crumble, loosening up chunks of concrete that drivers started to hit.

Oakland County road crews are expected to be out there today making repairs.

I-696 is scheduled to be rebuilt, starting this year, between I-275 and Lahser. Construction is expected to start soon. In March through the fall, only two lanes will be open between I-275 and Lahser.