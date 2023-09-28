Watch Now
Muscogee Nation judge rules in favor of citizenship for descendants of slaves known as freedmen

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Marilyn Vann, president of the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes Association of Oklahoma City, testifies before the Senate Indian Affairs Committee about the status of the descendants of enslaved people formerly held by the Muscogee (Creek), Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Cherokee Nations, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Sep 28, 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A judge for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in Oklahoma has ruled in favor of two descendants of Black slaves once owned by tribal members.

The decision Wednesday by Judge Denette Mouser could help pave the way for tribal citizenship for hundreds of other descendants known as freedmen.

The issue of freedman citizenship has been difficult for tribes as the U.S. reckons with its history of racism.

The Cherokee Nation has granted full citizenship to its freedmen.

Other tribes, like the Muscogee Nation, has argued sovereignty allows tribes to make their own decisions about who qualifies for citizenship.

