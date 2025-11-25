Museum of Illusions officially opens in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Museum of Illusions, with dozens of locations around the world, has officially opened a location in Downtown Detroit.

Located at 1545 Woodward Ave., the museum opened to the public on Friday, Nov. 21.

Museum of Illusions

According to the website, the Museum of Illusions features exhibits that "will teach you that nothing is ever quite as it seems."

Museum of Illusions

Inside, you'll find illusion rooms, mind-bending installations, a variety of optical illusions and more.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, and admission starts at $22 per person. Tickets are available on its website. The museum is offering a discount through Dec. 21 for the grand opening.