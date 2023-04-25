Music legend Barry Manilow to perform at Little Caesars Arena in August

(WXYZ) — Back by popular demand, music legend Barry Manilow will perform this summer at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

It's all part of his nationwide "Manilow Tour."

Manilow will perform August 22 at LCA.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at 313Presents.com, BarryManilow.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

Manilow is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines. He's sold more than 85 million albums worldwide.

The award-winning artist has had top hits including; "I write the songs", "Looks Like We Made It", Copacabana, and many more.

