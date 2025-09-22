My Chemical Romance set to perform at Comerica Park in 2026; here's when you can get tickets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — My Chemical Romance will be performing in Detroit next summer, 313 Presents tells us.

The band will be performing at Comerica Park, as part of its new tour, 'The Black Parade 2026'. They'll be performing on Friday, August 21, at 6 p.m. Iggy Pop, an Ann Arbor native known to many as the 'Godfather of Punk', will be performing with the band.

This Detroit performance is part of an international tour, as the band will be performing in South America, Southeast Asia, Mexico, Europe, and the United States next year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. You can buy tickets at this link.