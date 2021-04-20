'My heart is with George Floyd's family.' State, local officials react to Chauvin trial verdict

(WXYZ) — A jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is facing second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in Floyd's death.

Jurors began deliberation Monday evening for about four hours, then continued deliberation early Tuesday.

State and local elected officials have weighed in on the trial, offering their input following the announcement of the verdict.

Last year, millions of people around the world spoke with a collective voice when we said Black Lives Matter. Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 20, 2021

Today, justice was served for George Floyd and his family. As a Black man in America, I have felt the sting of racism and injustice personally, and too many of our brothers and sisters know the visceral pain and exhaustion that communities of color face every day. — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) April 20, 2021

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans

"The conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is, I hope, a turning point for our country and for policing in our country. As both a career law enforcement officer and a Black man, the video of the killing of George Floyd was difficult to watch. It was even more painful to witness people claim that what we all saw didn’t really happen.

The jury today made clear with this verdict that this was exactly what we knew it was.

George Floyd was murdered. George Floyd did not deserve to die that day. George Floyd did not deserve to be treated with violence and disrespect by officers whose job it is to serve—not occupy—our communities.

Too often and for too long, People of Color, especially Black men, have been expected to accept police violence as a part of life. This verdict makes clear that police violence is not acceptable. It makes clear that Black lives do matter. Let us build on this moment of justice delivered toward a fairer, more equitable society for all."

While the guilty verdicts in the trial seeking justice for George Floyd are a step in the fight against bias and injustice, we must remain determined to drive meaningful, deliberate change on a broad scale. — Mary Barra (@mtbarra) April 20, 2021