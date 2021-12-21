'My kids': Bus drivers deliver gifts after school closes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — School bus drivers in a suburban Detroit district made sure their young riders got small gifts for Christmas, even if buildings were closed and online learning was suddenly implemented.

Dawn Moles says the ornaments she made for West Bloomfield students couldn’t wait until school resumed in January. Moles got permission to drive her route Friday morning and let kids climb aboard the bus to pick up gifts. Two other bus drivers in the West Bloomfield district delivered gifts to children as well.

Julia Anderson Pulver says her daughter could hardly sleep Thursday night in anticipation. Marlene Dillon, a driver for 17 years, says she loves the students. She says, “They are my kids.”