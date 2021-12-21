Watch
'My kids': Bus drivers deliver gifts after school closes

Courtesy of Sara Moore via AP
Slone and Syler Moore hold Christmas gifts they received from school bus driver Dawn Moles on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in West Bloomfield, Mich. The school district suddenly closed schools on Dec. 13 and turned to online learning after receiving a threat. Moles was allowed to drive her route and deliver gifts before the holiday break.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — School bus drivers in a suburban Detroit district made sure their young riders got small gifts for Christmas, even if buildings were closed and online learning was suddenly implemented.

Dawn Moles says the ornaments she made for West Bloomfield students couldn’t wait until school resumed in January. Moles got permission to drive her route Friday morning and let kids climb aboard the bus to pick up gifts. Two other bus drivers in the West Bloomfield district delivered gifts to children as well.

Julia Anderson Pulver says her daughter could hardly sleep Thursday night in anticipation. Marlene Dillon, a driver for 17 years, says she loves the students. She says, “They are my kids.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

