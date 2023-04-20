Watch Now
News

Actions

MyPillow founder ordered to pay $5M in election data dispute

Twitter-MyPillow-Lindell
David Zalubowski/AP
Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally outside the State Capitol, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday, May 1, 2022 under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Twitter-MyPillow-Lindell
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 17:38:11-04

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An arbitration panel has ordered MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell to pay $5 million to a software engineer for breach of contract.

The order comes in a dispute over data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the U.S. 2020 elections and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden.

Lindell launched his "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge" in 2021.

Contest judges declined to declare Robert Zeidman a winner, so he took the dispute to arbitration and won.

But Lindell told The Associated Press on Thursday that he has no intention of paying and that he expects the dispute to land in court.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!