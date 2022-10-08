Watch Now
N. Korea launches missile toward sea after US-South Korea drills

New North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves at Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang after reviewing a parade of thousands of soldiers and commemorating the 70th birthday of the late Kim Jong Il on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)
Posted at 1:35 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 13:35:22-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Sunday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The Japanese government also says North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile.

The launch is the North's sixth round of weapons tests in two weeks and came hours after the United States and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula's east coast.

