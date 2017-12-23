Naked teen escapes Detroit Receiving Hospital, runs around I-75

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 17-year-old teen escaped the Detroit Receiving Hospital crisis center after a scuffle with DRH officers, police say.

He stole a vehicle, which police say appeared to be a tow truck, left the DRH premises and crashed it in the area of I-75 and Canfield.

The man reportedly took off on foot and ran around the highway. The left lane was blocked in the area of I-75 and I-94 as a result.

Police are still looking for him.