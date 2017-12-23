Naked teen escapes Detroit Receiving Hospital, runs around I-75

5:09 PM, Dec 23, 2017
6:26 PM, Dec 23, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 17-year-old teen escaped the Detroit Receiving Hospital crisis center after a scuffle with DRH officers, police say.

He stole a vehicle, which police say appeared to be a tow truck, left the DRH premises and crashed it in the area of I-75 and Canfield.

The man reportedly took off on foot and ran around the highway. The left lane was blocked in the area of I-75 and I-94 as a result.

Police are still looking for him. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top