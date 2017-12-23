Naked teen escapes Detroit Receiving Hospital, runs around I-75

Light Snow
HI: 27°
LO: 20°
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 17-year-old teen escaped the Detroit Receiving Hospital crisis center after a scuffle with DRH officers, police say.
He stole a vehicle, which police say appeared to be a tow truck, left the DRH premises and crashed it in the area of I-75 and Canfield.
The man reportedly took off on foot and ran around the highway. The left lane was blocked in the area of I-75 and I-94 as a result.
Police are still looking for him.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.