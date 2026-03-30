Names of Detroit Zoo's newest Lion cubs revealed

Nearly six months after being born, the names for the Detroit Zoo's newest lion cubs have been revealed.

WXYZ's Brittany Toolis

WXYZ's Brittany Toolis

The cubs have been named Mosi, Aziza and Fahari, the zoo revealed on Monday morning. This comes after the Detroit Zoo had metro Detroiters vote on the names over the past few weeks.

The zoo provided us with the Swahili or African origin of each name:



Mosi means "she is first"

Aziza means "powerful"

Fahari means "proud"

Amirah, the zoo's 9-year-old lioness, gave birth to the cubs on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. The zoo said at the time that Amirah and the cubs will stay in their den and out of public view as they continue to grow.

Previous photos of the cubs released by the Detroit Zoo in January

Detroit Zoo

Detroit Zoo