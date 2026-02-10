Nanny charged with alleged sexual assault of child in West Bloomfield for years; more victims sought

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — West Bloomfield police say a 58-year-old nanny has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child for years.

According to police, Michael Bank, 58, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police do believe there are more victims in this case, and anyone is asked to call police at 248-975-8981.

West Bloomfield police

Earlier this year, Northville police contacted West Bloomfield police about an investigation they were doing involving a child that had ties to West Bloomfield.

Detectives began an investigation and learned that the young victim's mother used a website to hire Bank as a nanny.

According to police, Bank repeatedly engaged in criminal sexual conduct with the child.

During the investigation, police also discovered evidence of children, including what appeared to be Bank with some of those children in various compromised positions and acts.