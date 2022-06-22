Watch
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
FLUSHING MEADOW, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Naomi Osaka (JPN) looking down after loosing a game during her 4th round match in the women's singles championship's on September 02, 2019, at the US Open played at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, NY. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 07:49:39-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and Naomi Osaka are becoming teammates in the entertainment world.

Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with a company created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.

Tuesday’s announcement comes shortly after Osaka and her agent, Stuart Duguid, started an athlete representation agency.

The 24-year-old Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who also has reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Osaka recently said she would be skipping Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

