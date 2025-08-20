Nasal spray flu vaccine now available for at-home use; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, there’s a new way to protect yourself and your family from the flu this season - without leaving the house. It’s called FluMist Home, and it could make flu prevention much easier.

FluMist itself isn’t new. It’s a nasal spray vaccine that uses a weakened form of a live flu virus. It’s sprayed directly into the nose and helps your immune system build protection without causing an infection. It’s been FDA-approved since 2003. The difference with FluMist Home is that it’s the same vaccine, but instead of going to a doctor’s office or pharmacy, you can now have it delivered to your home and self-administer it.

How do you get it? Well, it’s available online in 34 states, including Michigan. When you order, you’ll provide some personal and medical information along with insurance details. A healthcare professional will review it before it’s shipped.

FluMist isn’t for everyone. It’s approved for ages 2 through 49. Parents and caregivers should administer it to kids ages 2 to 17. But it should not be used if a person has a severe allergy to any of its ingredients, including eggs. It’s also not for children or teens taking aspirin.

What are the possible side effects? And when should people think about ordering it?

Most side effects are mild - like a runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat, or a low-grade fever. Some people might experience a cough, tiredness, headache, chills, or muscle aches. Rare but serious reactions can happen, like trouble breathing, hives, or swelling of the face or throat. If that happens, get medical help right away.

As for when to order FluMist Home, flu season usually ramps up in the fall. You could order in August and use it in September or October. Just store FluMist in the fridge until you’re ready. But remember, it takes about two weeks to build protection, and always check the expiration date before using.

I think FluMist Home could be very helpful, especially because many kids – even adults - are afraid of needles. Sadly, this past season, more children died from the flu than in any year since the swine flu pandemic in 2009. Most of them had not been vaccinated

I hope the convenience of skipping appointments and waiting rooms will help more people, including families, get vaccinated. It could make a real difference.