Nassar trouble extends to high school near Lansing

HOLT, Mich. (WXYZ) - When more than 150 young women and teens gave victim impact statements against Dr. Larry Nassar a few stood out because they said their sexual assaults happened at Holt High School.

That included Kaylee McDowell and Abigail Mealy.

Nassar lived in Holt. In 2016 he considered running for the school board. He bragged about giving the community a million dollars worth of medical care.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 150 years in prison in this case.

The Superintendent issued a letter to his community saying they are seeking more information and redoubling educating students, athletes and parents about their zero tolerance policies, complaint procedures and the protocol they will follow to protect children in the future.