National Book Lovers Day: Here are some independent bookstores in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — National Book Lovers Day happens every year on Aug. 9, and this year, it falls on a Tuesday, meaning many people can spend the middle of their week reading a great book.
The metro Detroit area has no shortage of bookstores where people can pick up new or used copies of their favorite book,
Below are some of the bookstores, with a map to find one near you!
- Another Look Books in Taylor
- Black Stone Bookstore & Cultural Center in Ypsilanti
- The Books Connection in Livonia
- Book Beat in Oak Park
- Book WareHouse in Howell
- Brown's Family Bookstore in St. Clair Shores
- Classic Book Shop in Royal Oak
- Detroit Book City in Lathrup Village
- John K. King Used and Rare Books in Detroit
- Library Bookstore in Ferndale
- Literati in Ann Arbor
- Nicola's Books in Ann Arbor
- Pages Bookshop in Detroit
- Paper Trail Books in Royal Oak
- Paperback Outlet in Warren
- Source Booksellers in Detroit