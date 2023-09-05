National Bourbon Heritage Month: Check out these distilleries & bars in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — September is National Bourbon Heritage Month and the demand for bourbon continues to grow.

According to BevAlc Insights from alcohol delivery service Drizly, bourbon was the fourth-largest subcategory sold in 2022, and last year was the highest average unit price for bourbon on Drizly in the past five years.

For a whiskey to be considered a bourbon, it must be made in the U.S., the mash must have at least 51% corn, must be distilled at no higher than 160 proof and cannot enter the barrel at higher than 125 proof, it must be aged in a new, charred oak barrel and nothing can be added but water.

Metro Detroit has some great places to try some bourbon and also see the distilling process. Check out some of our favorite distilleries and bourbon bars around the area below.

Distilleries

Detroit City Distillery

Detroit City Distillery is located in Eastern Market and has been distilling spirits for nearly a decade in Detroit. Their signature Butcher's Cut Bourbon is made with 68% corn, 27% rye and 5% specially-roasted barley and won double gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

DCD also has several other bourbons, and you can do a distillery tour on Saturdays. On Thursdays, they also offer the Bespoke Bourbon Experience for whiskey enthusiasts where you do a deeper dive into bourbon and the distilling process.

Valentine Distilling Co.

Valentine has been distilling whiskey, vodka and gin since 2007. You can buy their products across metro Detroit and at the cocktail lounge in Ferndale. Mayor Pingree Bourbon Red Label is their flagship bourbon and is aged at least five years.

You can also do distillery tours in Ferndale.

Two James Spirits

Two James is located in Corktown and was the first licensed distillery in Detroit since prohibition. On top of gin, vodka and rum, they also have whiskey and bourbon.

Grass Widow is their flagship bourbon and is made with 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% barley. They also have J. Riddle Peated Bourbon.

Two James has tours running Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Rusted Crow

Rusted Crow in Dearborn Heights has its Straight Rust Belt Bourbon which is barrel-aged for two years, and its Straight Rust Belt Bourbon Bottled in Bond which is aged for four years.

You can try their spirits at the tasting room in Dearborn Heights where they also have a large cocktail menu.

Motor City Gas

Motor City Gas is a family-owned farm distillery with a farm in Superior Township and a bar in Royal Oak. They have a variety of bourbons and whiskeys, including the Belly Up Bourbon, Royal Oaked Rye, a cask-proof wheated bourbon and more.

Bars

The Sugar House

The Sugar House in Corktown is one of the premier cocktail bars in metro Detroit with more than 100 cocktails on the menu. They also have a large selection of single-barrel bourbons from around the country with single-ounce and two-ounce pours.

Butter Run Saloon

You can try whiskey from all over the world at Butter Run Saloon in St. Clair Shores. According to their website, they have more than 1,000 whiskey bottles on the wall.

StandBy

StandBy in Downtown Detroit has a list of different cocktails and a variety of whiskeys available to taste.

The Last Word

Don't miss The Last Word in Ann Arbor, a speakeasy hidden in the basement of a building. It's named after a classic cocktail created at the Detroit Athletic Club in 1921. They have a large cocktail list, and there are nearly 100 different bourbons available for tasting in one or two-ounce pours.

McShane's

Located in Corktown, the old Irish bar has dozens of different bourbons, giving you a chance to try a variety. They also have a huge list of whiskeys from around the world.