National Chicken Wing Day 2023: Where to get deals in metro Detroit

Saturday marks National Chicken Wing Day, which is celebrated every year on July 29.

With the annual celebration, restaurants throughout metro Detroit are offering deals on chicken wings, and it's the perfect time to celebrate on a weekend.

Here are some deals:

Detroit Wing Company

Detroit Wing Company (DWC) is celebrating the day with 89-cent chicken wings. They are available in both classic and boneless at all DWC locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering an order of six wings for free with any purchase of $10 or more. Only available for dine-in.

Wingstop

Wingstop is offering five-piece wings for free with the code FREEWINGS on their website.

Popeyes

Popeyes is giving you a free side if you order the new six-piece ghost pepper wings.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has 75-cent wings on Saturday with the coupon code 5G.

Hooters

Hooters is giving customers 10 free wings with every 10 wings they purchase.