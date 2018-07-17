National Coney Island is giving away free hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day

If you’re a hot dog-lover, this is the best month and the best day of the year: National Hot Dog Day is July 18, and all of July is National Hot Dog Month!

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says Americans consume somewhere in the ballpark of 20 billion hot dogs a year. That works out to about 70 hot dogs a year per person.

In honor of National Hot Dog Day Wednesday, here are some freebies and deals on hot dogs.

National Coney Island will be offering a free Coney to the first 100 customers at each of its participating locations. There is a limit of one dog per person. This is for dine-in only customers beginning at 5 p.m.

7-Eleven is offering $1 Big Bite hot dogs all day.

Sonic has 99 cent corn dogs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.