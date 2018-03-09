National Day of Unplugging begins Friday night, continues through Saturday

(WXYZ) - It's something that many people talk about...giving up technology for just a day to see how long they can go without it.

VOTE: How long can you go without your phone?

National Day of Unplugging begins on Friday night, March 9, and continues through Saturday night, March 10.

The project started from the group, Reboot, and now, they have events around the country.

In Detroit, there will be an event at Jack White's Third Man Records in Midtown, where the description says, "Unplug the amp, turn off your cell phone, and come jam with some throwback activities at Third Man Records in Celebration of the National Day of Unplugging, featuring activities for all ages."

There will be tours of the pressing room, photobooths, performances by musicians and more from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more, click here.