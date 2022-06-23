National Detroit-Style Pizza Day is Thursday; here are the best spots to get it

(WXYZ) — Detroit has some of the best pizza in the country. We know it, and everyone else knows it. On Thursday, June 23, the country celebrates the delicious square pizza with National Detroit-Style Pizza Day.

The story of the Detroit-style pizza starts on Six Mile Road and Conant Street on Detroit's east side. The building that currently stands there is Buddy's Pizza, but in 1946 it was Buddy's Rendezvous.

“We’re at the original location where the pizza began,” chief brand officer for Buddy's Pizza Wesley Pikula said.

The man who brought this style of pizza to life—Gus Guerra—the original owner of Buddy's.

“He had heard stories of guys coming in after the war talking about pizza, and so they pursued chasing down a way to make it,” Pikula said.

Pikula said Guerra needed something to bake the pizzas in. So he asked his costumers who typically worked at tool and die shops, to borrow some of the square pans they used to collect tools

“ So they brought in these trays and they threw dough down in these trays and they baked them," Piikula said,"And they found that it was an amazing bake.”

Pikula says the story of Detroit-style pizza starts with the pan because its thick crust and square style is what sets it apart.

There are great places around the area where you can get Detroit-Style Pizza. Below you'll find a list of many of them

List of 7 famous Detroit-style pizza places in the area