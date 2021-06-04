National Donut Day 2021: Here's where to get delicious donuts in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — National Donut Day falls on the first Friday in June, and in 2021, it happens on June 4.
There are many places throughout Detroit and the metro area where you can get delicious donuts in the area.
Check out some of the shops below.
Dutch Girl Donuts - 19000 Woodward Ave. in Detroit
Knapp's Donut Shop - 500 N Main St in Rochester or 6057 Rochester Rd in Troy
East Detroit Bakery & Deli - 17530 E 9 Mile Rd in Eastpointe
The Looney Baker - 13931 Farmington Rd in Livonia
Donut Villa - 5875 Vernor Hwy in Detroit
Apple Fritter Donut Shop - 741 E 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale
Bartz Bakery - 1532 N Telegraph Rd in Dearborn
Avon Donuts - 45324 Woodward Ave in Pontiac
Chene Modern Bakery - 17041 W Warren Ave, in Detroit
Holy Moly Donut Shop - 201 8 Mile Rd. in Detroit
Daily Dozen - 13599 E 9 Mile Rd in Warren, 32701 Woodward Ave in Royal Oak and 11331 15 Mile Rd in Sterling Heights
Donut Cutter - 28173 Woodward Ave in Berkley
Donut Castle - 11831 E Thirteen Mile Rd in Warren
Donut Kastle - 24555 Eureka Rd in Taylor
Family Donut Shop - 11300 Conant St in Hamtramck
GM Paris Bakery - 28418 Joy Rd in Livonia
Sugarr Donuts - 19115 West Road in Woodhaven
Donut Bar + Coffee – 29039 Southfield Rd. in Southfield