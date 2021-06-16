National Fudge Day: Crazy stats show how much fudge is made on Mackinac Island every day

(WXYZ) — National Fudge Day is on June 16, and there's no better way to celebrate than with the world-famous Mackinac Island fudge.

According to the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, the first fudge shop opened on the island in the 1800s and it's now the fudge capital of the world.

During peak season, there are about 10,000 pounds of fudge made every day.

As of today, there are 13 fudge shops on the island.

Ryba's has four

Murdick's has two

JoAnn's has two

May's

Murray Hotel

Kilwin's

Sander's

Grand Hotel

The most popular type of fudge is chocolate, and every week, there are 10 tons of sugar imported to the island to make fudge.