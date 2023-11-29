‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ pop-up experience coming to Royal Oak bar

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a beaut, Clark! Get ready for a “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” pop-up experience at a new bar in Royal Oak on November 30.

The pop-up, called Griswold’s Hideaway, is launching at the newly opened Hideaway Bar located under the Bandit Tavern on Main Street.

The team will offer Christmas-themed cocktails, like Cousin Eddie’s Eggnog, Ellen’s Mistletoe, Little Full, Lotta Sap — the list goes on. Food will also be served upstairs at the Bandit Tavern.

“This pop-up is a beaut. A real beaut,” said Kelly VanderEyk, operating partner and general manager, Bandit Tavern & Hideaway, in a news release. “This is a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here that you don’t want to miss. Expect enough lights to take out the power grid, tons of tinsel, gaudy décor, holiday music inspired by the movie, Instagramable moments, Jelly of the Month Club giveaways each week, and more.”

According to a news release, the pop-up will run until Saturday, January 6. The hours are Thursdays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Guests must be 21 or older; there is no cover charge for entry. Movie-themed outfits are also encouraged.

