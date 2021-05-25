National Missing Children’s Day: Police tips for parents to keep kids safe

(WXYZ) — National Missing Children's Day is held every year in May 25.

It was first declared the day in honor of missing children by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

The FBI said there were 365,348 entries for missing children in 2020, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That was down from 421,394 in 2019.

Check out the tips from Michigan State Police below.