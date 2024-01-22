National News Literacy Week turns spotlight on local news and its role in a healthy democracy

(WXYZ) — Today marks the start of the 5th annual National News Literacy Week!

National News Literacy Week underscores the vital role of news literacy in a democracy and provides people of all ages with the knowledge and tools to become better informed and more civically engaged.

Join the News Literacy Project and The E.W. Scripps Company Jan. 22-26: NewsLiteracyWeek.org

This year National News Literacy Week, presented by the News Literacy Project and The E.W. Scripps Company, turns a spotlight on local news and its vital role in a healthy democracy.

That’s why there’s a free event every day of the week featuring professional journalists, student reporters, TikTok experts and others.

To check out the full schedule of events and learn more about News Literacy Week,click here.