2 co-hosts of 'The View' learn they're positive for COVID moments before VP interview

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Two co-hosts of “The View” learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 just moments before an in-studio interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

On live TV, regular host Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro were asked to step away from the table.

With just Joy Behar and Sara Haines left on the set, the hosts of the ABC talk show explained that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“What happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK I’m sure because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo,” said Behar.

The interview with Harris was delayed and later held virtually.

It was Harris’ sixth appearance on the show, but her first as the vice president, The Associated Press reports. The panelists questioned her on the pandemic, Afghanistan, the border crisis, abortion, and other topics.