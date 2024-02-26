2024 Michigan Presidential Primary: What you need to know for Tuesday

The 2024 Michigan Presidential Primary is on Tuesday and voters across the state will cast their ballots toward the 2024 presidential race.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 presidential primary.

How to check if you're registered

You can check to see if you're registered to vote for the Michigan primary by clicking here.

If you are not, you can register in person with your township or city clerk through Election Day. You must have a residency verification, which includes: Driver's license or state ID card, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document.

If you register to vote on Election Day – Feb. 27 – remember you can do so in person with your township or city clerk but NOT at a precinct. Voters who register on Election Day get a ballot and can vote that day.

When are polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

View sample ballot

The State of Michigan allows you to view your sample ballot. You can view your sample ballot by clicking here

You just have to choose the election, county, jurisdiction and precinct.

Find your polling location

You can find your polling place by clicking here.

Just enter in your name, birth month and year, and your ZIP code, and the state will tell you your location.

Absentee ballots

While the deadline for requesting absentee ballots online or by mail has passed (it's 5 p.m. the Friday before an election), you can still request an absent voter ballot in person at your clerk's office anytime up until 4 p.m. on the day before the election.

If you’re registering to vote or updating your address by appearing at your clerk’s office on Election Day, you can request an absent voter ballot at the same time you register. If you request your AV ballot the day before the election or on Election Day, you must vote the ballot in the clerk's office.

You can also check for ballot drop boxes, the status of your absentee ballot vote and more on the Michigan Voter Information website.

Changing absentee ballot

If you have already voted absentee and want to change your vote – for any reason – you can spoil your ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk.

Here are details about changing your absentee ballot.



The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will pick it up in person at the clerk’s office.

This request must be received by 5 p.m. the second Friday before the election if the absentee ballot has been returned to the clerk.

An absentee ballot that has not been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election.

If a voter has not returned his or her ballot, the voter can surrender the ballot or sign a statement stating that the ballot was lost or destroyed and vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

Do you need an ID to vote?

While Michigan does have a voter identification requirement, you can still vote if you don't have your ID on you. If you do not have an acceptable form of ID or did not bring it with you, you can sign a brief affidavit stating you're not in possession of a photo ID.

Forms of acceptable ID include: Michigan driver's license or state ID card, driver's license or ID card from another state, federal or state government-issued photo ID, passport, military photo with ID,s tudent ID with photo from high school or accredited college, tribal identification card with photo.

Party selection

When voting, you have to indicate in writing which political party you wish to vote. It only applies to the presidential primary election.

Will your ballot selection be made public?

Yes, Michigan law requires a public list be made available that includes the presidential primary ballot type chosen by each voter. Only the political party ballot selection will be made public, not the candidate you vote for.

Who's on the ballot

Democrats

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Uncommitted

Republicans

Ryan L. Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

Uncommitted

Names of candidates who have dropped out will still be on the ballot as ballots were printed before they dropped out.