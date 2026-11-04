DETROIT (WXYZ) — From celebration in Dearborn to deep concern among some local voters, Michiganders are reacting to Abdul El-Sayed’s historic victory in one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country.

El-Sayed, a progressive Democrat and former Detroit health director, defeated Republican nominee Mike Rogers in a high-stakes contest that drew national attention. With his win, El-Sayed becomes the first Muslim American ever elected to the United States Senate.

7 News Detroit reporter Randy Wimbley has reaction from Michiganders in the video below:

Abdul El-Sayed makes history as first Muslim elected to US Senate; Michiganders react to victory

Driven by strong statewide voter turnout — including more than 1.8 million absentee ballots and over 750,000 early votes cast — El-Sayed secured a decisive victory over Rogers.

"Michigan, we did it!" El-Sayed told a roaring crowd of supporters during his victory speech. "This movement for money out of politics, money in your pocket, and Medicare for All — I just want to thank everybody who knocked a door, made a call, sent a dollar... and most importantly, gave us your stake in democracy."

Grassroots enthusiasm and record turnout in Dearborn

In Dearborn — home to the largest Arab population outside of the Middle East — voter turnout topped 56%, marking one of the highest midterm turnouts the city has seen in nearly a decade.

Supporters Janet and Donna Onesian gathered in Dearborn to celebrate the outcome.

"I think he'll really help our state. He's going to be a new fresh face, and I think he's going to do what's right for us," Donna Onesian said. "And for the whole country. Hopefully, we'll be leading the way on healthcare," Janet Onesian added.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud reflected on the broader national significance of the milestone.

"Where else in the world, if not America, can you lift your young people up so they can achieve, and there is no glass ceiling?" Hammoud said. "They chose Dr. Abdul El-Sayed regardless of the direction in which he prays, because of the direction he wishes to lead. That is a beautifully American story."

Community concerns and cross-party voting

While supporters celebrated, the contentious campaign also highlighted deep divisions across Michigan.

El-Sayed’s general election win followed an 11th-hour endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers by Democratic U.S.Representative Haley Stevens, leading some traditionally Democratic voters, particularly within Michigan's Jewish community, to cross party lines.

Amy Sapeika, with the American Jewish Committee in Detroit, expressed disappointment and concern over the campaign's tone and the election results.

"What has happened in this election is very, very toxic rhetoric around Israel that comes at a time that is very difficult for Michigan Jews," Sapeika said. "Senator-elect El-Sayed, in his victory speech, said that America is big enough for all of us, but his rhetoric and even that speech made many in the community feel excluded as Jews and as people who support Israel."

Concession and looking ahead

Following the race call, former Congressman Mike Rogers released a statement thanking his supporters and reflecting on the campaign:

“Over the past two years, Kristi and I have met incredible Michiganders who want solutions, not division. We’ve worked to put a spotlight on literacy, affordable housing, manufacturing jobs, Detroit’s food desert, and the troubling rise of antisemitism.



We will be forever grateful to the families, faith leaders, and community leaders who welcomed us. We focused on what brings us together — and on real solutions to the real issues that Michiganders face.



Michigan — we have a state to save, now more than ever. Our work continues, and I remain hopeful that Michigan’s best days are ahead.”

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed will officially take his oath of office on Jan. 3.